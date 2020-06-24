Glasgow Food Pantry works to serve its community

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a wet morning when the food pantry was last open, but the enthusiasm of the volunteers couldn’t be dampened.

“We’re here to help!” said Rev. Lucy Jackson Hughes, a volunteer at the pantry. “And it is a blessing for us to be able to help.”

Rev. Hughes is the pastor for a handful of local churches, fourteen of which support the food pantry along with other contributors.

She said, while other programs have covered a lot of the increased need in the area, this little pantry has seen the effects of the economic downturn.

“Usually, about every time we open, we usually add one or two new people in the area,” Hughes said. “Young and old, you know.”

They provide everything from meat to dessert, sorted by dedicated volunteers each month and handed out on set days, although social distancing has brought some special aspects.

“We’re safeguarding ourselves,” Hughes explained. “We don’t want to give anybody anything and we don’t want them to give us anything.”

But that hasn’t slowed their efforts.

“We just happy to be here to be in the community to help our brothers and sisters,” Hughes said.

