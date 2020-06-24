Gyms across our state prepare for Phase 3

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia will be heading into Phase 3 of reopening July 1. This means gyms across our state will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity.

“We can add more people in our classes and more people in our gym,” said Patsy Wallace, general manager at Crunch Fitness in Roanoke.

They currently are open at 30 percent capacity, so this jump to 75 percent, they say, is much needed.

“We are practicing social distancing, we’re taking temperatures, we’re asking questions and we’re all wearing masks employee-wise,” said Wallace.

With a 37,000-square-foot gym, Wallace said they thankfully haven’t had to turn people down due to being over capacity.

“We’ve been lucky, It’s been a steady flow. I think a lot of people are out of work and so they’re coming at different hours, which is interesting.”

Director of training and classes at Crunch, Shane Shubert, says several of the people he trains are in their 60s and 70s and were itching to hit the gym again.

“The more exercise you do the better your immune system is going to be. You’re building up your cardiovascular system, so while we were closed, a lot of people didn’t have the motivation to do it on their own,” said Shubert.

Some Crunch members, like Miranda Lopez, said they have been very pleased with how seriously the gym has taken it.

When they close down at the end of the night and before they open, they clean thoroughly, and every machine has its own spray bottle. Paper towel dispensers have even been installed around the facility.

“They’re always cleaning, I’m sure everyone sees that, so us bringing our own towel and whatnot is just for them to, you know, just be open,” said Lopez.

