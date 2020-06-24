Advertisement

Gyms across our state prepare for Phase 3

By Ann Taylor
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia will be heading into Phase 3 of reopening July 1. This means gyms across our state will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity.

“We can add more people in our classes and more people in our gym,” said Patsy Wallace, general manager at Crunch Fitness in Roanoke.

They currently are open at 30 percent capacity, so this jump to 75 percent, they say, is much needed.

“We are practicing social distancing, we’re taking temperatures, we’re asking questions and we’re all wearing masks employee-wise,” said Wallace.

With a 37,000-square-foot gym, Wallace said they thankfully haven’t had to turn people down due to being over capacity.

“We’ve been lucky, It’s been a steady flow. I think a lot of people are out of work and so they’re coming at different hours, which is interesting.”

Director of training and classes at Crunch, Shane Shubert, says several of the people he trains are in their 60s and 70s and were itching to hit the gym again.

“The more exercise you do the better your immune system is going to be. You’re building up your cardiovascular system, so while we were closed, a lot of people didn’t have the motivation to do it on their own,” said Shubert.

Some Crunch members, like Miranda Lopez, said they have been very pleased with how seriously the gym has taken it.

When they close down at the end of the night and before they open, they clean thoroughly, and every machine has its own spray bottle. Paper towel dispensers have even been installed around the facility.

“They’re always cleaning, I’m sure everyone sees that, so us bringing our own towel and whatnot is just for them to, you know, just be open,” said Lopez.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Center in the Square plans July 1 reopening

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The property has been closed to the public since March.

News

15 new state historical highway markers approved

Updated: 31 minutes ago
There are already more than 2,600 state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportatio

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

One person dead in Campbell County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Wards Road/Route 29 around 7 p.m.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19-related deaths reported among Patrick County residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
VDH is not identifying the patients for privacy reasons.

News

State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened just before 10 Wednesday night, on Route 57.

News

59,946 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; Governor will speak at 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
2,562 of the cases are considered “probable”.

News

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepares for swift rebound after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
As Virginia prepares to enter Phase 3, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is expecting to see a swift return of visitors to our hometowns.

News

Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lynchburg police are searching for three armed robbery suspects.

News

NRV sees expected COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In the New River Valley, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials with the health district said this is a predictable result of the phase two reopening.