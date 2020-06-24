Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia’s gun background checks law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers.

The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year.

It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals.

The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks.

Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

