New coffee truck opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new spot in Roanoke to get your caffeine fix.

Space Rabbit Coffee Co. has set up shop in one of the parking lots downtown along Campbell Ave. near Williamson Rd.

The coffee truck opened Wednesday.

The owners, a husband and wife pair, said they came up with the idea after tasting great coffee in Arizona.

They bought the trailer, espresso machine and the beans and drove cross country to bring the flavor to Roanoke.

The owners said the pandemic didn’t deter them from opening their business; in fact, they think it will bring something new to customers.

“So we were just really excited, and the coffee trailer will allow us to set up in different places and serve people that otherwise might not be getting out and going as far,” owner Lindsey Ratcliffe said.

The coffee trailer will be parked in the parking lot for the rest of the week, but the owners said they’ll post their location on Facebook and Instagram as they start to travel more.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.