Advertisement

Primaries set the stage for November elections

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A follow up to the primaries that sent Virginians to the polls Tuesday.

The victory of Dr. Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District Democratic primary sets up a competitive race with Republican Bob Good.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said it should receive national attention and fundraising support.

“We’re going to see a lot of special interest money, outside money coming into it,” Denton said Wednesday. “I anticipate that the Democrats will outspend whatever the Republicans will be able to do in that particular district. And so right now, it’s certainly going to be in the top two in Virginia, the Second District being the other one that will receive outside interest.”

Denton said Daniel Gade also ran a strong race to win the Republican Senate nomination.

But Denton said Gade still faces an uphill battle against Senator Mark Warner.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Center in the Square plans July 1 reopening

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The property has been closed to the public since March.

News

15 new state historical highway markers approved

Updated: 31 minutes ago
There are already more than 2,600 state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportatio

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

One person dead in Campbell County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Wards Road/Route 29 around 7 p.m.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19-related deaths reported among Patrick County residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
VDH is not identifying the patients for privacy reasons.

News

State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened just before 10 Wednesday night, on Route 57.

News

59,946 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; Governor will speak at 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
2,562 of the cases are considered “probable”.

News

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepares for swift rebound after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
As Virginia prepares to enter Phase 3, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is expecting to see a swift return of visitors to our hometowns.

News

Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lynchburg police are searching for three armed robbery suspects.

News

NRV sees expected COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In the New River Valley, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials with the health district said this is a predictable result of the phase two reopening.