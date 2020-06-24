Primaries set the stage for November elections

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A follow up to the primaries that sent Virginians to the polls Tuesday.

The victory of Dr. Cameron Webb in the 5th Congressional District Democratic primary sets up a competitive race with Republican Bob Good.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton said it should receive national attention and fundraising support.

“We’re going to see a lot of special interest money, outside money coming into it,” Denton said Wednesday. “I anticipate that the Democrats will outspend whatever the Republicans will be able to do in that particular district. And so right now, it’s certainly going to be in the top two in Virginia, the Second District being the other one that will receive outside interest.”

Denton said Daniel Gade also ran a strong race to win the Republican Senate nomination.

But Denton said Gade still faces an uphill battle against Senator Mark Warner.

