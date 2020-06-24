Robbery and attempted rape charges filed against suspect in realtor attack

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Felony charges of robbery and attempted rape have been filed against the suspect in an attack on a realtor at Smith Mountain Lake last weekend.

Dustin Holdren, 34, of Roanoke, was already charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

The victim was hit in the head while showing a house in the Mariners Landing subdivision. According to an arrest warrant, Holdren beat the victim with the “intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.”

She sustained multiple skull fractures, with the warrant saying she was severely injured and suffered “permanent and significant physical impairment.”

If convicted, Holdren could be sentenced to life in prison.

