Valley Metro returns to collecting bus fares

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People riding the bus in Roanoke will once again have to pay their fares starting next Wednesday.

Valley Metro will start collecting its bus fares on all transit services after a three-month pause on rider payments.

The company said they stopped collecting fares to help limit rider and driver contact, but as the commonwealth enters phase three, Valley Metro will also start moving back to normal.

“We are moving all with the governor’s statements, as the state opens up slowly, we also want to open up slowly. Keeping in mind our passengers and the safety of passengers and riders as well as the safety of our operators,” Assistant General Manager Ronnie Parker said.

Valley Metro will continue to limit passengers to 15 a bus and require everyone to wear a face covering while riding.

