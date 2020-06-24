Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 24.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 10:00 AM House Dems unveil health care bill - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow House Democrats Reps. Frank Pallone, Richard Neal, Bobby Scott, Raul Ruiz, Colin Allred, Angie Craig, Andy Kim and Lauren Underwood unveil the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act , legislation to build on the Affordable Care Act to lower health costs and prescription drug prices

Location: H-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.speaker.gov, https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi

Contacts: House Speaker press, 1 202 226 7616

Mandatory TV pool (NBC on Cap DA 12). Only one editorial representative per outlet. Face masks are recommended.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 1:30 PM Governors participate in virtual forum on infrastructure - National Governor's Association 2019-20 Chair's Initiative virtual forum titled 'Infrastructure: Foundation for Success', hosted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Expected participating governors are Doug Ducey (Arizona), Steve Bullock (Montana), John Bel Edwards (Louisiana), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), and Ralph Northam (Virginia)

Weblinks: http://www.nga.org, https://twitter.com/NatlGovsAssoc

Contacts: James Nash, NGA communications, JNash@nga.org, 1 202 624 3658

The summit will be a virtual meeting via Zoom and will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Sunday, Jun. 28 National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting - National League of POW/MIA Families Annual Meeting * The League is an organization for family members of POWs/MIAs from the Vietnam War

Location: Hilton Crystal City at Washington Reagan National Airport, 2399 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pow-miafamilies.org

Contacts: National League of POW/MIA Families, info@pow-miafamilies.org, 1 703 465 7432

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM Virginia Beach Mayor Dyer attends unveiling of 'The Art Walk' - Virginia Beach Police Department and Virginia Beach City Public Schools unveil 'The Art Walk', a pathway of murals painted by student artists that demonstrate 'how police and community can come together to make way for a promising future for all people'. Attendees include Virginia Beach Mayor Robert Dyer, Virginia Beach PD Investigative Division Deputy Chief Pat Gallagher, Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr Aaron Spence and Visual Arts Department Fine Arts Coordinator Christopher Buhner, and Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs - Arts Coordinator Nina Goodale

Location: Virginia Beach Police Department - Fourth Precinct, 5152 Lobaugh Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 Virginia Ratification Day - Virginia Ratification Day, celebrating anniversary of Virginia becoming the 10th U.S. state

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 25 - Friday, Jun. 26 POSTPONED: Legal Secretaries and Administrators' Conference

Weblinks: http://www.aipla.org/, https://twitter.com/aipla

Contacts: AIPLA, aipla@aipla.org, 1 703 415 0780

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 Michael Vick celebrates 40th birthday - 40th birthday of Michael Vick, former American football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the first NFL quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and holds the record for the most career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109). Vick pleaded guilty for his involvement in a dog fighting ring in 2007 and spent 21 months in federal prison

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/MichaelVick