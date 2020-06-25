15 new state historical highway markers approved

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Historic Resources has approved new highway markers during a meeting the Department of Historic Resources held online. The board also approved 20 additional markers related to Virginia’s African American history that Governor Ralph Northam previously announced in recognition of Juneteenth.

After approval by the Board of Historic Resources, it can take three months or more before new markers are ready for their sponsors to dedicate them. Sponsors must cover the $1,700 manufacturing expenses for a new marker.

There are more than 2,600 state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation, except in areas outside VDOT’s authority.

Some of the signs you’ll be seeing:

The “Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew” marker highlights the formation in May 1928 of the nation’s first independent, all-volunteer rescue squad. Members of Roanoke Life Saving helped organize rescue squads across Virginia and beyond.

A sign for Rockbridge County recalls the career of artist Pierre Daura (1896-1976), who taught at Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) and Randolph-Macon Woman’s College (Randolph College). Born in Spain, he married Richmond native Louise Blair, and beginning in 1939 the couple lived for many years in Rockbridge County, according to the state.

A Lynchburg marker spotlights Virginia educator Edward Christian Glass (1852-1931). For 53 years, Glass served as superintendent of the city’s public schools. His career involved establishing a summer teachers’ institute that trained thousands of teachers, publishing and editing the Virginia School Journal, authoring textbooks, and serving on the State Board of Education.

A Montgomery County marker, “Virginia 4-H State Congress,” highlights the longevity of this annual educational assembly, which first convened on the Virginia Tech campus in August 1919. Today, 4-H State Congress is the premier event for 4-H participants, according to the marker.

A marker destined for Smyth County will recall the “Village of Holston Mills.” Industrialist Abijah Thomas and a partner opened Holston Woolen Factory around 1860. A major producer of textiles that engendered a surrounding village, the Holston woolen mill made cloth for Confederate uniforms during the Civil War. After the mill relocated to Salem in the 1890s, “the village declined and vanished,” the marker says.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.