59,946 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; Governor will speak at 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 59,946 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 59,514 cases reported Wednesday, a 432-case increase.

2,562 of the cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,675 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,661 reported Wednesday, and there have been 5,995 hospitalizations. 590,404 tests have been conducted, with a 6% positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 6.2% rate reported Wednesday.

The number of deaths does not reflect two cases reported in Patrick County late Thursday morning.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Northam announced with the testing percentage continuing to drop, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1. He will have another briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. Watch it on WDBJ7 or via a livestream here. You can also watch it on the governor’s Facebook page.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

