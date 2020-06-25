Advertisement

59,946 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia; Governor will speak at 2

Percentage of positive tests continues to drop
(KSFY)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 59,946 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 59,514 cases reported Wednesday, a 432-case increase.

2,562 of the cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,675 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,661 reported Wednesday, and there have been 5,995 hospitalizations. 590,404 tests have been conducted, with a 6% positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 6.2% rate reported Wednesday.

The number of deaths does not reflect two cases reported in Patrick County late Thursday morning.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Northam announced with the testing percentage continuing to drop, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1. He will have another briefing Thursday at 2 p.m. Watch it on WDBJ7 or via a livestream here. You can also watch it on the governor’s Facebook page.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Center in the Square plans July 1 reopening

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The property has been closed to the public since March.

News

15 new state historical highway markers approved

Updated: 32 minutes ago
There are already more than 2,600 state markers, most of which are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportatio

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

One person dead in Campbell County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Wards Road/Route 29 around 7 p.m.

Latest News

News

First COVID-19-related deaths reported among Patrick County residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
VDH is not identifying the patients for privacy reasons.

News

State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
The crash happened just before 10 Wednesday night, on Route 57.

News

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepares for swift rebound after COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
As Virginia prepares to enter Phase 3, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is expecting to see a swift return of visitors to our hometowns.

News

Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Lynchburg police are searching for three armed robbery suspects.

News

NRV sees expected COVID-19 case increase

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
In the New River Valley, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials with the health district said this is a predictable result of the phase two reopening.