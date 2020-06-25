Advertisement

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 25, 2020

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Look who’s celebrating a birthday or anniversary June 25, 2020.

Latest News

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 24, 2020

Community

Lynchburg Police chief addresses community feedback and concerns

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The chief plans to talk about things such as recruiting, training and transparency.

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 23, 2020

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 22, 2020

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 22, 2020

Latest News

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 21, 2020

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 21, 2020

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 21, 2020

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT

Birthday

Birthdays and anniversaries for June 20, 2020

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 20, 2020

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 20, 2020

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT

Community

Lynchburg arts venue celebrates Juneteenth with dance, spoken word

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
Academy Center of the Arts held the event online.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 19, 2020

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 19, 2020