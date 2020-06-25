Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad member dies from cancer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is grieving after losing one of their own. Tom Lovejoy passed away at 71 years old from cancer Wednesday, June 24. He’d spent nearly 20 years as part of the team.

“Tom is still as much a part of this agency as he’s ever been,” David English, chief of the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, said.

That’s because Lovejoy’s legacy lives on through the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“The truck behind us, he helped design that and put the systems in place for us to be able to do that, so really long after all of us are gone, Tom’s impact in this community is going to last,” English said.

Lovejoy started volunteering with the squad in 2003, and he worked his way up to captain until he had a stroke in 2008. But after some time off, he came back and eventually became the Deputy Chief of Special Operations, working up until the day he died.

“He would always go out of his way to spend time with people and really just help them develop and grow into leaders themselves,” English explained.

Lovejoy was diagnosed with a form of Lymphoma just one month ago, and he died Wednesday afternoon, but not before he was able to spend some quality time with his friends and family.

“We knew it was coming just based on his condition, so everyone had time to go and see him and share stories with him. I went over a few days ago planning on a quick hour-long visit just to talk with him and see how he was doing, wind up being there for five hours just reminiscing,” English said.

One of Lovejoy’s greatest lasting impacts was leading the squad to learn wilderness and cave search and rescue.

“Most places don’t do the technical rescue side, and through Tom’s leadership, we’ve really developed into other things that most places don’t consider being able to do,” English said.

For all of his hard work, Lovejoy was awarded life membership in 2014 and was selected as life member of the year in 2015.

“He was always someone who encouraged people to think outside the box and really to try and work through situations and let them come up with solutions.”

Squad members say they will miss him and his cheerful attitude.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.