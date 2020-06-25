Advertisement

Boil Water Notice in place for Floyd because of E-Coli in water

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Boil Water notice is in place in Floyd because of E-Coli being found in a water well.

The Floyd-Floyd County Public Service Authority reports a water sample collected from its Well #3 tested positive for E-Coli. The well has been removed from service and more samples are being collected to determine the extent of the problem.

Floyd Public Service says, “As a precaution, you may want to use bottled water for drinking, making ice, preparing food, brushing teeth, and washing dishes, or boil your water.”

The precautionary measures are in place through June 30.

