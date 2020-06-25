Center in the Square plans July 1 reopening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Center in the Square in downtown Roanoke plans to reopen July 1, after closing in March because of COVID-19 social distancing concerns.

According to a release, Center in the Square will adhere to all physical distancing guidelines, face covering requirements of staﬀ and patrons, occupancy restrictions, routine cleaning of high contact areas, hand sanitizer stations, new signage, staﬀ training and staﬀ health monitoring and more.

“We are excited about welcoming our guests back into Center in the Square on July 1st, 2020. We have truly missed them. It has been lonely not having an atrium, rooftop, and museums full of families learning and creating memories. It seems that even our aquatic life in the six aquariums miss seeing children and families. We have been very meticulous in preparing the space for reopening following CDC and the Governor’s Guidelines to reopen,” said President Jim Sears.

In preparation, Center in the Square has accepted a donation from locally-owned Green Home Solutions for a hospital-grade building disinfection with an estimated value at $10,000.

Center in the Square provides the building, rent-free, to its residents, including The Mill Mountain Theatre actors (by providing the Shenandoah Hotel rent-free), The Historical Society, The O. Winston Link Museum, History Museum of Western Virginia, Opera Roanoke, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, and Roanoke Ballet Theatre. Each gets custodial, security, maintenance, utility, and general marketing services.

