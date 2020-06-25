Eagle Rock Assistant Fire Chief: Four years after tragic accident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week marks the four-year anniversary of devastating floods that hit our viewing area. It also marks the the anniversary of a firefighter’s life changing forever.

“Just the hugs, the kisses, the “not so’s.” He used to tell little fibs; they weren’t lies, but they were little not so’s.”

It’s been four years this week since Dawn Wright has been able to hear a “not so” from her husband, Eagle Rock Assistant Fire Chief Alan Wright, or “Bubba”, as they call him.

“Knocked on the door and I just jokingly said, ‘what’d Bubba forget that you have to get for him?’ and just the look in his eyes. He said there’s been an accident,” said Wright.

While trying to rescue a family in Alleghany County trapped by flood waters, he took on a lot of water and was rushed to a hospital and hooked up to breathing machines.

“They were like, this is probably all you’re going to get-no response, living on a ventilator for the rest of his life, be a total vegetable; luckily we’ve proved them wrong,” said Wright.

While he can’t move or talk, Dawn says he has his own ways of showing her he’s still there.

“Just lookin’ up and seeing him lookin’ at you, I mean that’s kind of awesome. It’s kind of like, okay, you’re checking me out, you know so it’s kind of cool. "

Dawn says the Fire Department family has been with them every step of the way.

"They definitely haven't forgotten us, and that's the main thing."

And to Chief Darryl Johns, it’s simple.

“Cause we’re family - plain and simple. Period. One word,” said Chief Johns.

We asked Dawn, “If you could describe the last four years in one word what would it be?”

“Actually, blessed, because I still have him and I’ll keep him any way I can have him.”

Celebrating every “here” moment they get.

