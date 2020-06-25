GiveLocalNRV Annual Giving Day surpasses 2020 fundraising goal

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s Annual Giving Day, GiveLocalNRV, is a one-day fundraising competition for area nonprofits. Wednesday, they surpassed their fundraising goal of $325,000.

The online fundraiser started in 2014 to support the NRV nonprofits beyond grant making. CFNRV helps create an online platform and to bring awareness to the agencies to help them get the money they need to function.

In the past, the fundraiser would happen in April, but this year the CFNRV decided to rebrand and host in June. According to Executive Director Jessica Wirgau, the time adjustment helped nonprofits to get the word out on what exactly their needs would be for the rest of the year.

Because of the pandemic, these nonprofits have been struggling to have any sort of fundraising efforts since many events had to be canceled.

“They were missing that incredibly important revenue,” Wirgau said. “At the same time, many of them were also seeing an increased demand for services, so it’s not just the people they were used to serving all the time still relying on them, but that they often saw more people coming to them.”

In May, we reported that the Intellectual Disability Agency (IDA) was $20,000 below where they needed to be to keep efforts going. Since then, Executive Director Sheila Roop said folks have been stepping up and contributing anything from $5 to $5,000 and Give Local NRV helps those efforts.

“It is certainly not a cliché to say that every little bit helps,” Roop said. “We’re doing much better than where we were and I’m just hoping it will be enough that we can get our programs going in the fall.”

GiveLocalNRV helped 82 organizations this year with over 1,500 donors.

Although the clock stopped for some of the fundraising competitions Wednesday, you can donate any time to GiveLocalNRV and select the charity of your choice.

GiveLocalNRV was at $367,000 by 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, surpassing its goal by over $30,000.

