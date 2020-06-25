Heart Assoc. hosts ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon virtually

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Heart Association is encouraging women everywhere to get up and go.

That “You Go Girl” theme was the focus of Thursday’s ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon in Roanoke.

At this year’s virtual event, speakers highlighted the fact that one in three people suffer from heart disease and that it is the number one killer of women.

Keynote speaker Allison Bowersock, the owner of RunAbout Sports, shared her story of overcoming congenital heart disease before completing an Ironman triathlon and nine marathons.

“If you are seeking motivation today to get moving, know your family history, take control of your health, and don’t let your past control you,” said Bowersock.

The event aimed to raise $5,000 for The American Heart Association.

WDBJ7 was a proud media sponsor of the event, and our very own Jane Caffrey was the emcee.

