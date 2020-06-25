Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the coronavirus made U.S. Navy ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits. More than five months after they set sail, they have broken a record they never planned to achieve. As they steamed through the North Arabian Sea Thursday, they notched their 161st consecutive day at sea, breaking the previous Navy record of 160 days. And they’re on pace to crush it, since they won’t hit land again until they get home to Virginia later this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.