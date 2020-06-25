Isolated strong to severe storms are possible today

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) - A weak frontal boundary will likely lead to some widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon, especially along and east of the Blue Ridge. Some storms may be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the eastern part of our area under a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. The main threat would be strong damaging wind gusts, pockets of hail and heavy rainfall. An area of high pressure builds in Friday and Saturday with more sunshine. Temperatures and humidity levels with increase this weekend with temperatures closing in on 90 for the weekend. We increase our chances of showers and storms Sunday into early next week with another system moving through the region. Some models are hinting at another cutoff low next week bringing back more rain into the region. As of right now it doesn’t look like we would be as cool as last week, but we could turn wet once again.

We have a marginal risk of severe weather today. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. A few isolated storms in the southeastern part of the area could become strong to severe. Highs climb into the mid 80s.

Storms could lead to pockets of hail, strong gusty wind and heavy rainfall. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

High pressure builds in with lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Our highs climb into the upper 80s to near 90 with very muggy conditions settling in as well.

We'll see increasing humidity this weekend. (WDBJ)

SUNDAY

Another front will dive into the area during the morning hours increasing our chances of showers and storms. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

With soupy air back in place, our daily afternoon storm chances will return. Highs will be a bit cooler compared to the weekend thanks to additional clouds and rain chances.

SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust plume continues to head out way. (WDBJ)

We should begin seeing the impacts this weekend from Saharan dust that traveled thousands of miles from the continent of Africa. You’ll likely be underwhelmed by the appearance, as it will basically just look hazy at times in the sky. The more notable impact will be brilliant orange sunrises and sunsets the accompany the dust events.

The dust moved over the Caribbean islands earlier in the week with reduced visibility The island of Puerto Rico was shrouded in the hazy conditions . We don’t expect the dust to be as thick across Virginia when it arrives by the end of the week.

