Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-WEBB

Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY

Dodging virus, Navy ships break record for staying at sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the coronavirus made U.S. Navy ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits. More than five months after they set sail, they have broken a record they never planned to achieve. As they steamed through the North Arabian Sea Thursday, they notched their 161st consecutive day at sea, breaking the previous Navy record of 160 days. And they’re on pace to crush it, since they won’t hit land again until they get home to Virginia later this year.

ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS

As party leaders age, progressive Black Democrats take stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded. Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people. The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia's gun background checks law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers. The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks. Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD

Virginia couple charged in $1.5 million virus fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia couple has been charged with fraud after prosecutors say they received nearly $1.5 million in federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors in Alexandria say 43-year-old Monica Jaworska of Ashburn and her husband, 42-year-old Tarik Jaafar of Woodbridge, were arrested Saturday at Kennedy International Airport in New York after buying one-way tickets to Poland. Prosecutors say the pair filed 18 different loan applications under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Four loans totaling more than $1.4 million were approved. Prosecutors say they used fraudulent IRS forms to indicate they were supporting dozens of employees. But an investigation revealed strong evidence the businesses didn’t really exist.

WHITE NATIONALIST-DIVORCE DISPUTE

White nationalist leader avoids jail over unpaid legal fees

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has avoided a jail term in Montana by resolving a legal debt connected to his divorce case. Spencer had owed approximately $60,000 in fees to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. A judge agreed Tuesday to vacate an order in which she had found Spencer in contempt of court over the unpaid fees. Spencer had faced 14 days in a county jail if he failed to reach an agreement with Funda for a payment plan. Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a loosely connected fringe movement of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists.

CONFEDERATE SCHOOL-RENAMING

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general. News outlets report that the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield during its meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Scott Braband proposed instead naming the school after John Lewis, Barack Obama or Mildred Loving, among other figures. News outlets said the community would discuss those and other options at a meeting July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board July 23. The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.