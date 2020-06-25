Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-WEBB

Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.

MALL SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Police: Suspect in Virginia mall shooting arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in a Tuesday shooting inside a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded. Police in Chesterfield County on Wednesday said William Ezell Taylor Jr. has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say the 23-year-old Taylor, of Petersburg, was arrested without incident hours after the shooting in the Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond. Authorities say the shooting was the result of a fight between two people. The victim hospitalized with life-threaning injuries.

GUN BACKGROUND CHECKS-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit seeks to block Virginia's gun background checks law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Virginia law that will expand background checks for gun buyers. The law is set to go into effect July 1. It is one of seven gun control measures passed by the General Assembly this year. It requires a background check for any firearm sale, even between private individuals. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and five other plaintiffs alleges the law violates residents’ constitutional rights by making them subject to background checks. Plaintiffs allege the new law is “a grossly overreaching infringement on the right of Virginians to keep and bear arms.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD

Virginia couple charged in $1.5 million virus fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia couple has been charged with fraud after prosecutors say they received nearly $1.5 million in federal funds meant for businesses struggling under the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors in Alexandria say 43-year-old Monica Jaworska of Ashburn and her husband, 42-year-old Tarik Jaafar of Woodbridge, were arrested Saturday at Kennedy International Airport in New York after buying one-way tickets to Poland. Prosecutors say the pair filed 18 different loan applications under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Four loans totaling more than $1.4 million were approved. Prosecutors say they used fraudulent IRS forms to indicate they were supporting dozens of employees. But an investigation revealed strong evidence the businesses didn’t really exist.

AP-US-WHITE-NATIONALIST-DIVORCE-DISPUTE

White nationalist leader avoids jail over unpaid legal fees

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has avoided a jail term in Montana by resolving a legal debt connected to his divorce case. Spencer had owed approximately $60,000 in fees to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed “guardian ad litem” who represented the interests of Spencer’s two children. A judge agreed Tuesday to vacate an order in which she had found Spencer in contempt of court over the unpaid fees. Spencer had faced 14 days in a county jail if he failed to reach an agreement with Funda for a payment plan. Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a loosely connected fringe movement of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists.

CONFEDERATE SCHOOL-RENAMING

Virginia board votes to rename Robert E. Lee High School

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has agreed rename a high school that honors a Confederate general. News outlets report that the Fairfax County School Board unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield during its meeting Tuesday. Superintendent Scott Braband proposed instead naming the school after John Lewis, Barack Obama or Mildred Loving, among other figures. News outlets said the community would discuss those and other options at a meeting July 15, with a public hearing the following week and a formal vote by the school board July 23. The new name was set to go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

BC-RELIGION-LIBERTY TENSION

Evangelical Liberty U rattled by its own racial reckoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University, a premier evangelical Christian school founded in 1971, is facing tough questions about equality as institutions across the country grapple with the stain of racism. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., recently apologized after posting a tweet invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Virginia’s governor last year. But interviews with more than a dozen current and former students and employees of color point to significant doubt that the school's culture is as welcoming as it claims. At least four Black Liberty staff members have resigned since Falwell's tweet, while four student-athletes have announced transfer plans. Many say they want more than just an apology.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOURISM MARKETING

Virus upends tourism marketing, sparks idea of 'safecations'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The coronavirus has upended the way cities and states market themselves as summer travel destinations. And some tourism officials are just emerging from an especially awkward position: telling potential visitors to stay home. The effects of the pandemic can be seen on promotional websites that acknowledge the new risks of travel. An Illinois site encourages people to explore the state’s natural wonders from their sofas. Virginia’s main tourism site features a mountain range with the message “We’ll be waiting for you.” Many agencies had to scrap or halt marketing campaigns they had worked on for months.