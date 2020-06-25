Lexington and Rockbridge Tourism Office introduces PACT Program

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington and Rockbridge Tourism Office has started a new program to reassure customers at local businesses.

It’s called PACT, which stands for Protect All Customers and Travelers. The program’s members want to reassure visitors that they’re dedicated to providing consistent, dependable and sustained levels of safety and service.

Patty Williams, Lexington and Rockbridge Tourism Marketing Director, said, ”Visitors need a little bit of confidence to decide if they want to come and visit a destination. So this is our goal to instill that confidence and help the businesses to get that word out and hopefully just increase customers.”

They’re focusing on the service and hospitality areas right now, but any sort of business can join.

