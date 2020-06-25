Lynchburg Police searching for armed robbers
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for three armed robbers.
The robbery happened at the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg around 11:30 Wednesday night.
Three people entered the store, and one with a handgun threatened the clerk for money.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.
