NRV sees expected COVID-19 case increase

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - In the New River Valley, there has been a noticeable increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the health district said this is a predictable result of the phase two reopening. Jason Deese, the district’s epidemiologist, said in the past two weeks they’ve had 41 new positive cases.

Before the reopening, there were stretches where there would be no new cases in that same period of time. Deese said this increase is normal.

“We expected that when we opened up in phase two and later on for phase three that we’ll see a corresponding increase in cases,” Deese said.

There are no hot spots, but Deese said they’ve seen more in Christiansburg and Blacksburg, the more densely populated areas. He said some of it is travel-related as people go on vacation.

“People go and have a great time and then they come back and unfortunately a few of them test positive,” Deese said. “Beaches themselves are not the problem, so you can go on a nice beach vacation, stay in a condo, bring your own food and order out and avoid going to the bars and restaurants and you might find that you come out without COVID instead of with it.”

He said if you do plan to travel, use your common sense and keep up best preventative practices such as mask wearing and social distancing.

“No matter how much we flatten the curve or kick the can down the road, the same raw number of people will end up infected,” Deese said. “It isn’t so much about eliminating cases, it’s about controlling the rate at which we burn through.”

The New River Health District is only community testing once a week now, but they are doing more focused testing based on contact tracing, which can also increase the case number.

There are still fewer than 200 cases in the NRV since March.

“It is still a rare disease, but it is out there and it is widespread,” Deese said.

