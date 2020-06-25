One person dead in Campbell County crash

VAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Campbell County Wednesday.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Wards Road/Route 29 around 7 p.m.

The vehicle ran off the road and down an embankment. The driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth passenger was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The VSP Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

No additional information has been released.

