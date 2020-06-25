Parry McCluer High School students enjoy a drive in graduation party

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - They came before sunset, gathering in an unlikely place for a high school graduation.

“This is an exciting finale for them,” said Melissa Cobb, principal of Parry McCluer High School.

The Parry McCluer class of 2020, coming together at Hull’s Drive In to watch themselves get their diplomas.

“We did our real graduation last Monday and Tuesday at Glen Maury Park,” Cobb explained. “Everyone, we had five students per hour. We came in and we did the walk across the stage, get your diploma. And now this is our video that we’ve put together to show an actual graduation and it includes our speeches, which our graduates haven’t heard.”

“And drove up, took pictures, walked across the stage, and left,” said graduating senior Connor Braddy of the earlier ceremonies.

At the drive in, the graduates themselves were enjoying the party atmosphere.

“I was looking forward to being out here,” Braddy said, “Because I haven’t been out here yet this year. So this is fun.”

“Yeah, just so I could be with all my friends for one last time before we go away,” said classmate Chloe Persinger.

And as the sun went down and the moon came out, the show began, with titles and an introduction from the principal.

“Not many classes can say we did this drive in and we walked across ourselves, with only ten people,” Persinger said of her class. “Not a lot of people can do that.”

“We knew we needed to honor our graduates, and we hope this is something they’ll always remember,” said Cobb.

