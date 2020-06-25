Patrick County woman wins over $300,000 in Virginia Lottery game

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia realtor won big after playing the Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

Wanda Quesenberry won the ticket worth $332,986 from the game on April 22 and kept it in her safe deposit box for over a month.

The winning ticket was purchased from a Circle K, located at 25652 Jeb Stuart Highway in Stuart.

“It feels great!” she told Virginia Lottery officials when she finally redeemed her winning ticket.

Quesenberry said she plans to use her winnings for home renovations and real estate investments.

