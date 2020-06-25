Roanoke County K9 tracks missing child

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One local couple is grateful for the help of a K9 officer and her handler after their son went missing.

Wednesday morning, a 9-year-old with special needs went missing off Mt. Chestnut Road in Roanoke County. Roanoke County K9 Remi and her handler, Officer Foutz, were brought in to track the child.

K9 Remi caught the child’s scent off of a pillow and proceeded to track through .37 miles of difficult elevation, thick woods and small creeks, according to police.

12 minutes later, the officers found the area where the child was hiding.

K9 Remi has been with the Roanoke County Police Department since 2018 and is trained for explosives detection and tracking.

