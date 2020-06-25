Roanoke non-profit restoring another vacant home for affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit has its hands on another vacant home in southeast Roanoke it plans to fix up and turn into affordable housing

It’s a yellow, two-story home on Dale Avenue in Roanoke’s southeast neighborhood.

Isabel Thornton of Restoration Housing said the home, which is believed to have been empty for about six years, needs a lot of work, particularly because of a hole in the ceiling.

But she said Wednesday she plans to use historic tax credits and block grants specifically targeted to the Belmont-Fallon neighborhoods to fix it up.

She hopes to keep the home’s Victorian-Folk character, preserve the history and give it new life for a new family.

“I think it’s the worst house on the block,” Thornton said. “And we hope to benefit the broader neighborhood and community by bringing it back to its former luster and then having what I think is already a great block really thrive.”

Meanwhile, construction continues on Restoration Housing’s other project on Dale Avenue alongside I-581. It’s a home once owned by one of Roanoke’s earliest mayors.

Slated to be done by late September, Thornton said the structure will eventually house four people experiencing homelessness.

