Rockbridge Area Transportation Services seeks to help businesses with deliveries

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockbridge non-profit is looking to expand its service to help people out during quarantine.

Rockbridge Area Transportation Services -- known as RATS for short -- normally helps out people who have to get to medical appointments or run errands, but have no way to get there.

Now they're looking to partner with local businesses to assist with picking up and delivering products.

“I know there’s quite a few businesses that are struggling as well,” said RATS Executive Director Hattie Myers. “So any way we can help the businesses get their product to the people in the community.”

They’re reaching out now to find those that are looking for help.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.