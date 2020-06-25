State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Patrick County crash that left a teenager dead.

The crash happened just before 10 Wednesday night, on Route 57.

The driver of a Chevrolet Lumina was going east on 57 and came upon a Honda dirt biker traveling in the same direction. The driver of the Chevrolet swerved left to avoid the bike at the same time the driver of the bike swerved left to avoid the car. The Chevrolet hit the bike from behind, causing the driver to be thrown.

17-year-old Darren Leland Michaud of Stuart was identified as the Honda’s driver. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.