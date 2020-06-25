Two arrested for 2016 Danville killing

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville grand jury has indicted two men for a 2016 murder.

Wayne Mayo, Jr., 24, and Devin Womack, 28, both of Danville, are charged with killing Mark Graves.

Danville Police responded to a call of shots fired at a house in the 1300 block of Aspen Street Sept. 30, 2016, at about 10 a.m. They found Graves inside the house with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both suspects had a connection with Graves at the time, and this was not a random act. The grand jury indicted each man for first-degree murder, robbery and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Womack is being held in the Danville City Jail and Mayo in the Martinsville City Jail, each without bond.

