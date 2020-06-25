Advertisement

Venus Williams commits to play in World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier

By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (WDBJ) – Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World TeamTennis King Trophy winner, Venus Williams, has committed to play WTT’s 45th season for the Washington Kastles. The three-week season is scheduled from July 12-30 at The Greenbrier “America’s Resort” in White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

Williams will play her 15th season for the Kastles, a team she led to the King Trophy on four occasions in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. She won her first King Trophy in 2006 while playing for the Philadelphia Freedoms and was named the WTT Final MVP in 2012.

“I’m excited to be playing World TeamTennis with the Kastles again this year,” Williams said in a release. “It’s always a great time and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court, embracing the team approach, and hopefully leading the Kastles to another King Trophy.”

The tennis legend’s uniform will be designed once again by EleVen by Venus Williams. Williams is the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand that provides fashion-forward tennis and everyday looks for on and off the court.

Those wanting to catch the WTT season in person can secure tickets now at WTTTickets.com. General admission tickets start at $40 for Upper Bowl seats at Center Court at Creekside, and prices vary depending on the day of the week.

Safety guidelines have been put into place by WTT with guidance of local and state government officials in West Virginia and in adherence to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every fan at The Greenbrier will be required to pass a temperature check of under 100.4 degrees before entering the grounds. All fans will be required to wear a face covering during the matches and will be checked a second time before entering the outdoor stadium, Center Court at Creekside, or indoor court for any matches, and will be denied entry should they fail the temperature check.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner announces plans for retirement

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT
Swofford said he will continue in the Commissioner’s chair until his successor is in place and will assist with the transition as needed.

National

Bubba Wallace: NASCAR, FBI said it was a noose

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
|
"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

News

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT
Major League Baseball has issued a 60-game schedule that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks

News

FBI: No federal crime committed in finding of what looked like noose at Talladega Speedway

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
The investigation revealed evidence, including video confirmed by NASCAR, that the rope had been there as early as October 2019.

Latest News

News

Preliminary summer events schedule released for Calfee Park

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT
All tickets will be General Admission.

Sports

Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway.

News

Two LU football players to transfer after cultural issues with school leadership

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Flames’ successful squad of 2019-20 will be without two of their teammates when the cleats hit the field again.

Sports

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series.

News

Barren Belmont Stakes goes to Tiz the Law

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Martinsville Mustangs set to take center stage as season approaches

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The Coastal Plain League kicks off play on Thursday.