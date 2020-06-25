Venus Williams commits to play in World TeamTennis season at The Greenbrier

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. (WDBJ) – Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion, four-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time World TeamTennis King Trophy winner, Venus Williams, has committed to play WTT’s 45th season for the Washington Kastles. The three-week season is scheduled from July 12-30 at The Greenbrier “America’s Resort” in White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

Williams will play her 15th season for the Kastles, a team she led to the King Trophy on four occasions in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. She won her first King Trophy in 2006 while playing for the Philadelphia Freedoms and was named the WTT Final MVP in 2012.

“I’m excited to be playing World TeamTennis with the Kastles again this year,” Williams said in a release. “It’s always a great time and I’m looking forward to getting back on the court, embracing the team approach, and hopefully leading the Kastles to another King Trophy.”

The tennis legend’s uniform will be designed once again by EleVen by Venus Williams. Williams is the founder and CEO of the lifestyle brand that provides fashion-forward tennis and everyday looks for on and off the court.

Those wanting to catch the WTT season in person can secure tickets now at WTTTickets.com. General admission tickets start at $40 for Upper Bowl seats at Center Court at Creekside, and prices vary depending on the day of the week.

Safety guidelines have been put into place by WTT with guidance of local and state government officials in West Virginia and in adherence to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every fan at The Greenbrier will be required to pass a temperature check of under 100.4 degrees before entering the grounds. All fans will be required to wear a face covering during the matches and will be checked a second time before entering the outdoor stadium, Center Court at Creekside, or indoor court for any matches, and will be denied entry should they fail the temperature check.

