Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge prepares for swift rebound after COVID-19 shutdown

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the biggest industries impacted by COVID-19 is tourism. But now as Virginia prepares to enter Phase 3, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is expecting to see a swift return of visitors to our hometowns.

Over the last 10 years, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (VVBR) has seen steady but rapid growth. In 2018 and 2019, tourism generated almost a billion dollars each year in direct travel expenditures.

“I will tell you, 2020 was looking to be the best year we have had in our history,” VVBR president, Landon Howard said.

When COVID-19 struck, the VVBR saw cancellation after cancellation after cancellation. Now as Virginia moves through the re-opening phases, Howard and his staff are already seeing a boost in tourism.

“We think that our industry will spring back faster than any other industry out there,” he said.

After almost three months of people being cooped up at home, the green light for re-opening has opened the floodgates for tourism to get back on track.

“They’re looking for places that maybe don’t include cruises or getting on a plane or going across country.”

Howard explained that southwest Virginia is exactly what the doctor ordered in the midst of the pandemic: outdoor recreation and wide open spaces for easy social distancing.

“What we’re seeing is a real popularity with canoeing, kayaking, hiking trails, the paddle boarding and people just wanting to get out on their bikes and get some fresh air,” Howard said. “And have plenty of space between them and everybody else.”

But that’s not to say that our cities will lack tourists. As Howard calls it, our hometowns are a “metro-mountain adventure experience.” When folks return to town for dinner or shopping, making sure they feel safe is a top priority.

“When you’re here in our restaurants, you’ll see that people are adhering to and respecting you as a customer,” he said. “That’s what’s so cool about Virginia’s Blue Ridge is that we want to give people a positive experiences.”

It’s not just mini-vacations that will be back on people’s calendars. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge has announced that there are nearly 30 sports tournaments on the books between July and October.

“People from all over the country that are coming in to play softball, play pickle ball, all of that,” Howard said.

However, things will still look different as people adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.

“When they’re here, there are rules and we’re going to keep those rules in terms of how people share equipment and social distancing in the dugouts,” he explained. “All those things are going to be brand new, but it’s going to work and people are going to be fine. "

Howard said if the pandemic taught them anything, it’s that events and tourists are vital to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Especially as the industry employs more than 8,000 people in Virginia, many of whom were laid off for months.

“The hospitality and tourism industry is one of the largest industries and we have to take care of it, we have to fund it and we have to get these people back to work.”

To help give people peace of mind, VVBR also has a Stay Safe Pledge that can be found on their website and at the visitor center. It lays out all the ways businesses and guests can help each other stay healthy while navigating this COVID-19 world.

