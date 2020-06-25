VT eases concerns of employees set to return to campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech quickly shifted its spring semester from in-person to online due to COVID-19.

80 percent of employees began working from home.

But now, with the new semester just two months away, faculty and staff are preparing for their return to campus.

“Our number one goal is safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dwayne Pinkney, Virginia Tech’s Chief Business Officer.

Right off the bat during a virtual town hall Thursday, President Tim Sands eased the minds of employees by providing a sense of job security.

“If temporary salary reductions are necessary, they will start at the top with executive leadership and job actions such as layoffs and furloughs will be a last resort,” said Sands.

On top of traditional sick leave, the university is providing an additional 80 hours of paid leave for anyone who contracts or has to care for someone with COVID-19.

“Now it is time to turn our attention to taking care of ourselves, our health and well-being, and that would be to use the leave. We have a generous leave package,” said Bryan Garey, Virginia Tech’s VP of Human Resources.

Everyone will be asked to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, and people traveling from coronavirus hot spots will not currently have to quarantine, but university leadership says that could be a possibility in the future.

“We intend to follow all of the guidelines that come to use either from the state or from the federal government,” said Pinkney.

