Five dumpsters set on fire in Southeast Roanoke Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five dumpsters were set on fire Friday morning in Southeast Roanoke. Roanoke City Fire-EMS believes they are related.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to reports of two dumpsters on fire behind the comic store Collector’s Lair on Bennington Street in Southeast Roanoke. The store’s manager, Rebecca Lair, was immediately alerted.

“A little surprised for one, and then just sort of wondering, okay, not sure how a dumpster fire happened, was it purposeful, was it an accident,” Lair said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS has reason to believe those fires were set purposefully, since not long after, firefighters responded to a dumpster fire on Riverland Road Southeast at an empty building, and another on King Charles Avenue, and the last dumpster fire, just before six Friday morning, at Fishwick Middle School.

“At this point, it would be hard to think that they weren’t somehow related given the time, proximity and location, so we are investigating it like they are potentially related,” David Guynn, Fire Marshal for Roanoke Fire-EMS, said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS noticed a white vehicle at one of the locations right around the time one of the fires occurred, so they’re trying to get more information on the car’s owner.

Guynn says they are not aware of any injuries, but they’re taking this investigation seriously.

“Our concern is that it can damage buildings, structures, firefighters can get hurt, the public can get hurt, and also too, unfortunately, its been known to happen where people start with fires like this and then they transition to burning houses down,” he said.

So Guynn says the department is doing everything they can to make sure that doesn’t happen.

They’re working with people in the area to get video but ask anyone with information to give the Fire Marshal’s office a call.

