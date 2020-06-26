Advertisement

Appalachian Trail in VA, McAfee Knob back open

(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appachian Trail and McAfee Knob parking lot are now 100% open, according to the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club.

The National Park Service has reopened access to 27 miles of the Appalachian Trail known as the “Triple Crown”, which includes the AT between VA Route 624 (Newport Road) and VA Route 652 (Mountain Pass Road), including McAfee Knob and Tinker Cliffs.

The park service urges social distancing and practicing of “Leave No Trace” principles. As a reminder, there are no hand-washing facilities on the trail, so having hand sanitizer handy is a good idea. There are also no restroom facilities on the trail or VA 311 McAfee Knob Trailhead parking lot.

The club reminds hikers weekdays are less crowded then weekends on the trail, and parking is not allowed on VA 311.

