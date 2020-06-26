Center in the Square reopens July 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Joining the list of places that are set to reopen this Wednesday: Center in the Square. The downtown Roanoke staple has been closed since the second week of March, but all exhibits will reopen July 1.

The request from staff, though, is that you use patience, as there are limits as to how many people are allowed in any one exhibit at a time.

”We’re very excited about the reopening, we look forward to seeing all of our patrons back at Center in the Square, looking at exhibits, fish tanks, but also make sure they’re following social distancing guidelines. Masks are required for ages 10 and up,” said April Corbett, the director of Marketing and Outreach.

Social distancing will be enforced, there are many hand sanitizer stations on every floor, and there will be additional cleanings of the facility.

