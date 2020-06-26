Advertisement

Donations being accepted for La. baby in NICU, mother who died from COVID-19 complications

Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.
Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Aline "Allie" Guidry.(Family)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are rallying to support a family dealt a blow by the loss of Allie Guidry.

A GoFundMe online donation fund says Guidry experienced complications after contracting COVID-19. She died Thursday, June 25, the fund says.

Doctors were able to save Guidry’s child, a baby girl named Madeline, who is preterm and being treated in a NICU, the fund says.

The fund says donated money will pay for medical bills accrued for Guidry’s treatment and for costs associated with Madeline’s NICU stay.

The money will also help cover funeral expenses for Guidry, the fund says.

Donate by clicking the link here.

A man who says he was Guidry’s family member in a Facebook post wrote that Guidry was 29 at the time of her death.

“God bless you all and may Allie find peace in His everlasting and divine presence. I also ask the Lord to provide comfort to Allie’s mother, children, and fiancee. Amen,” he said.

WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Roanoke Police investigating overnight incident near Valley View Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating at Hyatt Place.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

“It was an immediate jump that saved our lives:” family recounts escape from burning boat on Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
A family of four is safe Friday night, and says they escaped unharmed thanks to proper preparation.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 26

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spanish newscast June 26

News

State Police: man hit in officer-involved shooting in Roanoke dies, name released

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one has been arrested in connection with either incident.

News

Wildwood Park mural vandalized

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A mural that was added to Radford’s Wildwood Park last fall was vandalized Thursday night after someone spray painted over artwork that took folks about a year to design.

News

Roanoke string of dumpster fires

Updated: 9 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Radford University police officer is trending on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Radford University police officer is trending on social media after he hopped out of his cruiser to help push this car that broke down on the side of the road this week.

Burial flag Botetourt County

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports