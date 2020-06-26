Dumpster fires burn in Roanoke Friday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews in Roanoke responded to multiple dumpster fires Friday morning.

One burned-out dumpster was found on Riverland Road SE, at an empty building, along with one on King Charles Avenue. Two additional fires were set on Bennington Street behind the Collector’s Lair comic book store.

“It’s odd that you’d have four dumpsters on fire so close together at 4 in the morning,” fire officials said.

Another fire was later reported at Fishwick Middle School, which is also in Southeast Roanoke.

Roanoke City Fire and EMS are investigating the incidents. Officials are hoping security cameras on nearby buildings captured whomever set the fires.

