Former LU employee raises nearly $20,000 to help others leave the school

By Ashley Anne
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- A former Liberty University employee is raising money to help other Black employees who want to leave the school.

Quan McLaurin, the university’s’ Director of Diversity, resigned earlier this month after Jerry Falwell Jr.’s controversial mask Tweet depicting Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook photo.

Falwell has since deleted and apologized for the Tweet.

Since then, McLaurin started a fundraiser called “LUnderground Railroad” to raise money for other employees who want to leave their positions but feel financially strapped.

McLaurin has raised nearly $20,000 dollars through a GoFundMe page.

He says he’s also helping some find new jobs. ”I would invite any employers who are looking for skilled, professional employees to add to their organization, please reach out to me, I’d be more than happy to connect you with some,” McLaurin said. “I really want to be able to get these people to a healthier and safer work environment.”

McLaurin says it’s encouraging to see so many people support the effort. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and economic downturn no one knows what the economic state will look like in a year but they are still trying to help their fellow American, help their fellow brethren and it’s a beautiful thing,” McLaurin added.

