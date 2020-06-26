Former LU employee raises nearly $20,000 to help others leave the school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- A former Liberty University employee is raising money to help other Black employees who want to leave the school.

Quan McLaurin, the university’s’ Director of Diversity, resigned earlier this month after Jerry Falwell Jr.’s controversial mask Tweet depicting Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook photo.

Falwell has since deleted and apologized for the Tweet.

After listening to African American LU leaders and alumni over the past week and hearing their concerns, I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past (Part 1/3) — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) June 8, 2020

Since then, McLaurin started a fundraiser called “LUnderground Railroad” to raise money for other employees who want to leave their positions but feel financially strapped.

“I really want to be able to get these people to a healthier and safer work environment.”

McLaurin has raised nearly $20,000 dollars through a GoFundMe page.

He says he's also helping some find new jobs. "I would invite any employers who are looking for skilled, professional employees to add to their organization, please reach out to me, I'd be more than happy to connect you with some," McLaurin said.

McLaurin says it’s encouraging to see so many people support the effort. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, and economic downturn no one knows what the economic state will look like in a year but they are still trying to help their fellow American, help their fellow brethren and it’s a beautiful thing,” McLaurin added.

