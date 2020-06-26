Fralin Biomedical Research Institute receives special delivery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new building at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute is almost complete. Thursday, a special piece of equipment arrived at the Roanoke facility.

The new MRI research scanner weighs 11,000 pounds, so a crane was needed to lift it into the building.

The device is more powerful than any other scanner in the region, and researchers will use it to study brain cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

“So it’s really going to help us to be able to gather more information as we’re developing treatments,” said Associate Professor Jennifer Munson.

“And it enables us to see things with exquisite precision, when we look inside the brain, the heart or anywhere in the body, said Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Executive Director Michael Friedlander.

The new building is now coming on line, and the first research teams will move in July first.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.