Friendship Retirement Community COVID cases reach five

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Five employees at Roanoke’s Friendship Retirement Community have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two employees in the dietary department at Friendship Health and Rehab Center North tested positive last week, leading to the entire department being tested. Those tests and one from an outside testing source resulted in three more positive tests in the same department.

Management at the facility has been working with the Virginia Department of Health to track people who had had contact with the patients, to determine who would need to be placed on 14-day quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.