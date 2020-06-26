Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman says officers were trying to question two men on Thursday afternoon about a separate shooting when the men began running. Roman said one of the men fired multiple shots at the officers, and two officers returned fire. Police said one of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man escaped. Officials said Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers were taken off active duty. None of the people involved were identified.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian computer hacker who facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, ran a website called Direct Connection that was “the most exclusive criminal forum on the web.” People could only join the club if other cybercriminals vouched for them. The nine-year sentence was less than the 15-year-maximum sought by prosecutors. Burkov spent four years in an Israeli jail before being extradited to the U.S. last year. Russian officials fought to have Burkov returned to his home country.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. Also, in the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of U.S. hostages held in the Middle East. The 10-year sentence imposed Friday was the minimum he could have received.