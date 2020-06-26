Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is launching a new program to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday at a Capitol news conference that his administration is putting an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds toward housing assistance. Starting next week, Virginians whose ability to cover housing costs has been hurt by the pandemic can apply for financial assistance. He said the state will target outreach to communities of color, which he said have been disproportionately hurt by the virus.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.

UNDATED (AP) — Government watchdogs say President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations. Trump’s desire to have Department of Defense military vehicles participate helped drive up the cost, according to the Government Accountability Office. The president’s attendance also increased expenses. The report says that some other costs, such as for military flyovers of the National Mall, aren't included in the estimate. Trump’s military-focused Independence Day event went beyond the traditional concert and fireworks of years past. The GAO estimated that holiday celebrations from 2016 to 2018 cost from $6 million to $7 million annually.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state's one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1. Attorney General Mark Herring's office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional. In the statement announcing the ruling, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.