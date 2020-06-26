Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Gertie’s Country Store in Vesuvius

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VESUVIUS, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for great food that is off the beaten path a bit, you’ve got to check out Gertie’s Country Store in Versuvius. A staple in the small Rockbridge County community, Gertie’s is offering up homecookin’ at its finest.

“It’s the hub of the community,” said Tammy Collins, the former owner. “I mean it is where everyone gathers and makes friends and knows the neighbors. I just loved it.”

The history of the place dates all the way back to the 1940s. Nowadays, it’s Jake and Kaylee Griffin manning the ship. Jake grew up coming to Gertie’s.

“In between helping the farmer bail hay or just going fishing, it’s just a good stopping point,” Jake said. “It’s one of those places where you can get the weather report. You can get what’s happening on the mountain.”

When you get there, you’ve got to try out the barbecue. It’s an old Mennonite recipe passed down through Collins’ family.

“You can’t beat good barbecue and everyone does it a little bit differently. This is their secret recipe. You get a little sweet, but you also get a little vinegar. You mix it together and it’s super good,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

Check out the burgers, sandwiches and breakfast classics too. And what meal is complete without some homemade dessert?

Gertie’s is at 563 Tye River Turnpike, Vesuvius, VA 24483. The phone number is (540) 377-9313.

If you’ve got a local spot Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

