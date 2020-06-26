Advertisement

In-person meetings now getting booked at Hotel Roanoke

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jun. 26, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From computer screens that have dozens of floating heads, to conference rooms that look nothing like they used to, meetings are the next thing to resume in person.

“We’ve managed every detail to prepare for the public, including our face masks, and they’re all similar so when people show here, you’ll know our staff members based on the masks they wear,” said Brian Wells, general manager of Hotel Roanoke.

Hotel Roanoke never had to completely close, but activities like meetings, dining and recreational activities haven’t happened since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Thursday, members from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Board of Directors saw each other face-to-face for the first time in several months.

“We have staff on duty with disinfectant wipes that are EPA-certified from the COVID virus and on your break, they attend the space, wipe down the space, same with all of our restaurant facilities, entrances, high touch areas,” said Wells.

Some of the most high-touch areas though are actually in state rooms, and they’ve been identified by Hilton, including door handles, remotes and phones.

For guests who stay overnight, rooms are cleaned after departure, then left vacant for three full days before new guests are allowed to stay in the same room.

Overall, getting reservations has not been something the hotel has struggled with.

The hotel is ready to continue to see more people, whether for a few hours, or a few days.

“We’re seeing the dive from activity very strong, we’re getting markets we didn’t typically see, greater Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, communities up and down the 81 corridor, weekends are really strong right now,” said Wells.

