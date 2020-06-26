Increasing heat and humidity this weekend

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) - The front that brought us a few storms yesterday has shifted east. This will allow an area of high pressure to build in giving us more sunshine today with comfortable conditions. Temperatures and humidity levels increase Saturday with just a few stray afternoon storms possible. We increase our chances of storms Sunday as another frontal boundary moves in. We’re going to keep a good chance of afternoon storms through the start of next week.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Our weak front pushes south as high pressure builds in with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Saturday afternoon our highs will climb close to 90 with increasing humidity. Slightly drier air will also moves in through this afternoon before the mugginess and storm chances really increase for the second half of the weekend.

The heat builds Saturday but most areas should remain rain-free. It does get more humid. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SUNDAY

Another front will dive into the area during the morning hours increasing our chances of showers and storms. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 80s. We also remain quite muggy and will shave a few degrees of the afternoon highs.

A front nears the area by Sunday with a slight increase in storm chances. (WDBJ7 Weather)

NEXT WEEK

With soupy air back in place, our daily afternoon storm chances will return. Highs will be a bit cooler compared to the weekend thanks to additional clouds and rain chances. Some models are hinting at another cutoff low next week bringing back more rain into the region. As of right now it doesn’t look like we would be as cool as last week, but we could turn wet once again.

Increasing humidity through next week. (WDBJ)

SAHARAN DUST

We should begin seeing the impacts this weekend from Saharan dust that traveled thousands of miles from the continent of Africa. You’ll likely be underwhelmed by the appearance, as it will basically just look hazy at times in the sky. The more notable impact will be brilliant orange sunrises and sunsets the accompany the dust events.

The dust moved over the Caribbean islands earlier in the week with reduced visibility The island of Puerto Rico was shrouded in the hazy conditions . We don’t expect the dust to be as thick across Virginia when it arrives by the end of the week. [Learn more: What to expect as the dust arrives here.]

