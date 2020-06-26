Advertisement

Last 16th Street Baptist Church bomber dies in Alabama prison

Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., one of the men convicted in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, has died in prison.
Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., one of the men convicted in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing, has died in prison.(Source: ADOC)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The last surviving bomber of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church has died in prison, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed Friday morning. He was 81.

Ivey’s office said Thomas Edwin Blanton Jr. died of natural causes while serving a life sentence for the 1963 crime that killed four African-American girls and injured others.

Ivey released a statement on Blanton’s death. It reads:

“While serving a life sentence, Thomas Edwin Blanton, Jr., the last surviving 16th Street Baptist Church bomber, has passed away from natural causes. His role in the hateful act on September 15, 1963, stole the lives of four innocent girls and injured many others. That was a dark day that will never be forgotten in both Alabama’s history and that of our nation. Although his passing will never fully take away the pain or restore the loss of life, I pray on behalf of the loved ones of all involved that our entire state can continue taking steps forward to create a better Alabama for future generations.

“Let us never forget that Sunday morning in September of 1963 and the four young ladies whose lives ended far too soon, but let us continue taking steps forward to heal, do better and honor those who sacrificed everything for Alabama and our nation to be a home of opportunity for all.”

Blanton was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in 2001, nearly 40 years after the crime that took the lives of Denise McNair, 11, Carole Robertson, 14; Addie Mae Collins, 14, and Cynthia Wesley, 14.

Four little girls remembered in 16th Street Baptist Church anniversary service.
Four little girls remembered in 16th Street Baptist Church anniversary service.(WBRC)

Blanton maintained his innocence but was most recently denied parole in 2016. Two other former KKK members were also convicted of murder and died behind bars.

Doug Jones, who prosecuted Blanton’s case prior to becoming a U.S. senator, also reacted the man’s death saying:

“Tommy Blanton is responsible for one of the darkest days in Alabama’s history, and he will go to his resting place without ever having atoned for his actions or apologizing to the countless people he hurt. The fact that after the bombing, he went on to remain a free man for nearly four decades speaks to a broader systemic failure to hold him and his accomplices accountable. That he died at this moment, when the country is trying to reconcile the multi-generational failure to end systemic racism, seems fitting.”

“However, what the families of those girls, and the entire community of Birmingham, do know today is that when we come together and demand justice, we can achieve it. At this moment in our nation when we have all come to realize that the journey to racial justice has taken far too long, we must come together. Tommy Blanton may be gone, but we still have work to do.”

Copyright 2020 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Roanoke Police investigating overnight incident near Valley View Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating at Hyatt Place.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

“It was an immediate jump that saved our lives:” family recounts escape from burning boat on Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
A family of four is safe Friday night, and says they escaped unharmed thanks to proper preparation.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 26

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spanish newscast June 26

News

State Police: man hit in officer-involved shooting in Roanoke dies, name released

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one has been arrested in connection with either incident.

News

Wildwood Park mural vandalized

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A mural that was added to Radford’s Wildwood Park last fall was vandalized Thursday night after someone spray painted over artwork that took folks about a year to design.

News

Roanoke string of dumpster fires

Updated: 9 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Radford University police officer is trending on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Radford University police officer is trending on social media after he hopped out of his cruiser to help push this car that broke down on the side of the road this week.

Burial flag Botetourt County

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports