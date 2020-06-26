Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

NUNES-TWITTER LAWSUIT

Virginia judge dismisses Twitter from lawsuit filed by Nunes

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.

POLICE SHOOTING-VIRGINIA

Virginia police shoot man accused of firing at officers

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman says officers were trying to question two men on Thursday afternoon about a separate shooting when the men began running. Roman said one of the men fired multiple shots at the officers, and two officers returned fire. Police said one of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man escaped. Officials said Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers were taken off active duty. None of the people involved were identified.

RUSSIA-ISRAEL-CREDIT FRAUD

Russian cybercriminal gets 9 years for online fraud website

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian computer hacker who facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, ran a website called Direct Connection that was “the most exclusive criminal forum on the web.” People could only join the club if other cybercriminals vouched for them. The nine-year sentence was less than the 15-year-maximum sought by prosecutors. Burkov spent four years in an Israeli jail before being extradited to the U.S. last year. Russian officials fought to have Burkov returned to his home country.

AP-US-BUSINESSMAN-CHILD PORN

Mueller report witness gets 10 years on child sex charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. Also, in the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of U.S. hostages held in the Middle East. The 10-year sentence imposed Friday was the minimum he could have received.

AP-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIGINIA

Northam announces new housing assistance program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is launching a new program to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday at a Capitol news conference that his administration is putting an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds toward housing assistance. Starting next week, Virginians whose ability to cover housing costs has been hurt by the pandemic can apply for financial assistance. He said the state will target outreach to communities of color, which he said have been disproportionately hurt by the virus.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AMUSEMENT PARKS

Amusement parks won't reopen next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.

TRUMP-FOURTH OF JULY

Watchdogs: Trump's Independence Day gala in 2019 cost $13M

Government watchdogs say President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations. Trump’s desire to have Department of Defense military vehicles participate helped drive up the cost, according to the Government Accountability Office. The president’s attendance also increased expenses. The report says that some other costs, such as for military flyovers of the National Mall, aren't included in the estimate. Trump’s military-focused Independence Day event went beyond the traditional concert and fireworks of years past. The GAO estimated that holiday celebrations from 2016 to 2018 cost from $6 million to $7 million annually.

HANDGUN LAW-RULING

Virginia judge rejects effort to block handgun-a-month law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state's one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1. Attorney General Mark Herring's office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional. In the statement announcing the ruling, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.